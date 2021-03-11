Mumbai: Six held for criminal conspiracy for consuming hookah in public place

The Nagpada police arrested six people on the charges of criminal conspiracy after they were caught red handed while consuming hookah. The accused were allegedly consuming hookah in the open space near their house and also found violating social distancing norms, said police.

According to the police, they received an information that few people are consuming hookah in the open space outside their room in Daulat Complex in Nagpada. Acting on tip-off, a police team conduced raid on the wee hours on Thursday and found atleast six people consuming hookah outside their room.

The consumption of hookah were going on in the public space, said police. From there police also seized hooka pots, flavours and other materials. The accused were not following the social distancing norms and they were also not wearing masks, said police.

The accused were later taken to the Nagpada police station were an offence was registered against hem. The six were booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including section 120B (criminal conspiracy)

along with sections for violating Epidemic act and Disaster management act. The accused were later released on bail, said police.