Mumbai: Six-foot long dolphin carcass washes ashore in Vasai

On Saturday, a six-foot long carcass of a dolphin washed ashore at Bhuigaon in Vasai. According to Hindustan Times, the fish was sighted by Hanif Patel, a local resident. He alerted the forest department, after which officials reached the spot.

Bhushan Bhoir, a zoologist from Dandekar College, Palghar told the Hindustan Times, “The dolphin may have been hit by a passing fishing trawler or may have got stuck in fishing nets.”

The state government awards Rs 25,000 to local fishermen who don't harm or kill dolphins. The report further adds that dolphins are often sighted eight to 10 nautical miles (one nautical mile equals 1.8 kilometre) off Pachubunder, Arnala, Rajodi, Rangaon and other coastal areas off the coast of Vasai.

Earlier, on August 21, 2018, a carcass of a three-and-a-half foot juvenile dolphin washed ashore at Marine Drive, opposite Marine Lines station, which was seventh such case in 2018.