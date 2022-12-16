Mumbai: Sion-Panvel highway traffic diverted for LP flyover approach work

Twitter/@sumitkumarcse

Navi Mumbai: The Turbhe traffic unit of Navi Mumbai Police issued a notification imposing a traffic diversion on the Sion-Panvel Highway in Nerul as the public works department (PWD) has taken up approach road resurfacing work at the LP Flyover in Nerul. The diversion will be effective for the next two months.

LP Flyover is an important stretch to control the traffic on the Sion-Panvel Highway as vehicles need not stop at the traffic signal at the LP Junction. The junction is located near Dr DY Patil Stadium, a number of educational institutions and the Nerul MIDC.

During the block period imposed on this stretch till Feb 15, 2023, heavy vehicles will be diverted to the service road of MIDC which is alongside the highway. Heavy vehicles going towards Mumbai will take a turn at Uran Phata towards MIDC Road along the Punyanagari Press and move ahead. The vehicles will enter the Sion-Panvel Highway at the Shirvane underpass.

Similarly, heavy vehicles using the Pune lane of the highway will take the MIDC Service Road near Sharyu Motors. Meanwhile, light vehicles will be allowed to use the road beneath the flyover.

The blockade, however, will not apply to police vehicles, the fire brigade, ambulances and other essential service vehicles. “The approach road resurfacing work will be carried out in phases. So, one lane of the road is open for traffic but only for light vehicles,” said an official from the Turbhe traffic unit. He added that the work has first been taken on the Pune lane.

The traffic department has also appealed to four-wheelers to use Palm Beach Road to avoid traffic congestion along the stretch. The Sion-Panvel Highway is important as vehicles going from Pune to Goa also have to use it.

The approach road of the flyover is in urgent need of repair. There are big potholes and it was dangerous to drive at night. Hope the work will be completed on time. However, the ongoing work has slowed down traffic movement and officegoers are already having a tough time.

– Aditya Saha, Advocate, Nerul

I work in Nerul MIDC and use the service road. But it was shocking to see a long queue of heavy vehicles on the service road. The administration needs to complete the work on time.

– Aman Patil, Jui Nagar