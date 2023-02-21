Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam attacked by MLA's son during concert in Chembur, video surfaces

Screengrabs from viral video |

Singer Sonu Nigam was reportedly admitted to hospital after a scuffle between his security personnel and the son and nephew of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, who allegedly wanted to take a picture with the famous singer.

This happened while Sonu was performing at a concert in Chembur, Mumbai, and resulted in him being taken to the hospital for medical attention. According to reports, Sonu is safe, but his mentor Ghulam Mustafa Khan's son Rabbani Khan, as well as his close associate and bodyguard, were injured and are presently undergoing medical treatment.

As per police sources, the son and nephew of the politician attempted to take a selfie with Sonu by using force, resulting in a supposed altercation with the singer's security personnel.

Prakash Phaterpekar, who invited Sonu to perform at the Chembur festival, was not present during the concert. The festival was a four-day event, and Sonu was the concluding performer.

This cultural festival has hosted other well-known artists in the past. There are also reports suggesting that a member of the organizer's team acted inappropriately with Sonu's manager, Saira. As of now, Sonu Nigam has not registered a police complaint.

