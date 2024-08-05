Mumbai: Shrimad Rajchandra Divinetouch To Host Workshop And Theatrical Performance For Children At NSCI Dome, Worli To Celebrate Paryushan |

Mumbai: Shrimad Rajchandra Divinetouch will host a workshop and a theatrical performance specially for children on the occasion of upcoming Jain festival Paryushan. To spread awareness among the community children towards paryushan and enlighten them towards its importance, the eight-day Paryushan festival will host these special programmes.

As the Jain community has started preparations for the mahaparva Paryushan that falls in the end of August this year, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur has organised a grand eight-day long celebrations for the festivity at NSCI Dome in Worli. As a part of the celebrations, the event will also host two inspiring events designed to deepen the connection to universal values and teachings.

Shrimad Rajchandra Divinetouch is dedicated to creating a global community of purpose-driven children through value education and life skills. Since its inception in 2004, Divientouch has reached over 215,000 children across 252 centres globally. Their programmes emphasise empathy, integrity, respect, and responsibility, equipping children with the moral compass needed to navigate life's challenges.

For Paryushan 2024, it will host a workshop on ‘I Love Paryushan’ and a theatrical performance on ‘Legacy of Greatness’, provide unique opportunities for children and families to engage with timeless teachings that resonate with all.

On August 31 and September 1, it will host ‘I Love Paryushan’, an interactive workshop tailored for children aged 6 to 16. This engaging event is aimed to help young participants learn and embody essential values from Lord Mahavir’s life. Divided into two age groups, the workshop will cover learning values from Lord Mahavir’s life, exploring the wonders of generosity, kindness, and inner strength as well as embodying forgiveness and self-purification.

For age 12 to 16 years, it will unlock doorways to steer clear of negative influences and delve into the significance of empathy, charity, and self-control. Both the sessions will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm, offering a fun and enriching experience that combines tradition with interactive learning.

On September 6, Legacy of Greatness, a vibrant theatrical performance by teenagers from Shrimad Rajchandra Divinetouch, will highlight the rich cultural heritage and timeless values inspired by saints and famous icons. Interested children are expected to register at iloveparyushan.divinetouch.srmd.org to secure their place in these transformative events.