Mumbai Shocker: Woman, Live-In Partner Held For Killing Her One-Year-Old Son

Get App
The duo confessed that they murdered the child as he was becoming a thorn in their relationship

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 12:55 AM IST
Representative Image

The Meghwadi police have arrested a 23-year-old woman and her live-in partner for allegedly killing her one-year-old son and dumping his body in a drain. Initially, the duo cooked up a kidnapping story, but later confessed that they murdered the child as he was coming between them.

According to the police, Rinky Rana and her paramour Rajesh Rana, 28, are already married. They fell in love, deserted their partners and eloped to Mumbai from their native in Odisha in March. They settled in Jogeshwari East and worked as labourers. Meanwhile, a missing person complaint was registered for Rinky.

However, during the investigation, it was revealed that the duo was not married. Instead, they were in a live-in relationship, which was getting strained due to the child. In their confession, they said that they brutally thrashed the victim with his hands and legs tied, leading to his death. Subsequently, they disposed of the body in a drain in Goregaon East.

A murder case has been filed against the duo.

