Mira-Bhayandar: Chit Found In Pocket Of Deceased's Trouser Helps Police Crack Murder Case

Mira-Bhayandar: Chit Found In Deceased Trouser Pocket Helps Cops Crack Murder Case | Representational photo

Mira-Bhayandar: A piece of paper scribbled with four letters found from the trouser of a deceased man, helped officials of the Pelhar police in solving the blind murder case with the arrest of one of his killers. According to the police, they were informed about the presence of a decomposed body lying in a drain adjacent to the highway in Nallasopara on May 10. Initially, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered.

The police recovered a piece of paper from the pocket of his trouser with four letters (ESEL) written on it. After searching the same on internet, the police found nearly 150 mobile numbers related to establishments matching the letters.

The police established contact on the phone numbers and zeroed-in to a studio in Mankhurd. It came to light that a person Santosh Kumar Yadav, who provided junior artists for film shoots in the studio had been missing since May 7.

Meanwhile, post-mortem reports also confirmed death due to head injury, prompting the police to convert the ADR into a case of murder. The crime detection team conducted investigations and learnt that Yadav had recently bagged a contract of providing junior artists, which had apparently angered his colleague Sunny Sunil Singh, 26, who is also into the same profession.

The police arrested Singh while he was preparing to flee the city. He confessed to the crime, which he committed with the help of his two accomplices. The trio invited Yadav for a binge session in Nallasopara, following which they lifted a stone and smashed his head repeatedly leading to his death due to serious head injuries.

While Sunil has been arrested and booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence related to the offence) of the Indian Penal Code, his accomplices are still at large.