 Mira-Bhayandar: Five Including 4 Women Held For Honey Trapping 60-Year-Old Estate Agent
All the accused in the case, are residents of Mira Road, Bhayandar and Nallasopara.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Less than five hours after a 60-year-old estate agent registered a complaint that he and his friend were kidnapped, assaulted and blackmailed by a gang, the Kashigaon police arrested five people including four women for their alleged involvement in the crime.

In his complaint to the police, Himmatlal Pandav (60)- an estate agent residing in Mira Road, stated that he received a call from an unidentified woman on 16, May. The caller who identified herself as Pinky sought Pandav’s help in securing a job for her. A day later both met in the Shanti Garden area, following which the woman left.

On 21, May the woman called up the complainant and asked him to meet her at Hotel Hill Top- a lodging facility located on the Ghodbunder Road. Accompanied by his friend-Suresh Shah, the complainant went to the lodge where the woman had already booked a room. The trio entered the room, where the woman said that she was desperately in need of money, while reiterating her request to help her secure a job.

The complainant got suspicious that the woman was filming a video, following which he and his friend decided to leave the room. However, both were forcefully pushed into an auto rickshaw along with another girl who was apparently waiting outside. The duo was taken to Gorai where three more people including two women were waiting for them. After snatching their mobile phones and cash amounting Rs 5,000, the male accused pulled out his belt and mounted a violent assault on the duo. Demanding more money with threats of showing the video clips to their families and registering a case of rape against them, the accused took them to an ATM in Borivali. However, when the complainant could not fetch money from the ATM, the accused dropped them near their homes in the Poonam Complex area of Mira Road at around 3 am and asked them to arrange Rs.1 lakh.

The terrified duo approached the Kashigaon police station on Thursday and revealed about their ordeal, following which an offence under sections 364 (a) ( kidnapping for ransom),  389 (putting a person in fear or accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), 384 (extortion), 347 (wrongful confinement to extort property), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 (b) ( criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered against the accused.

On the virtue of footages captured by closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and electronic surveillance, a team from the Kashigaon police station apprehended the accused identified as-Sonali Mahale (28), Nisha Gaikwad (45),  Deepa Prajapati (38), Mallik Ahmed Fakki (24) and Darshana Gaikwad (22) within five hours.

All the accused are residents of Mira Road, Bhayandar and Nallasopara. Not ruling out the involvement of the gang in other similar crimes, the Kashigaon police are conducting further investigations in the case. Meanwhile the accused were remanded to custody after they were produced before the district sessions court, Thane on Friday.

