Vadodara Shocker: Two Employees Honeytrap 'Torturous' Boss, Circulate His Nude Photos With Wife And Others

Vadodara, December 29: Two persons honey-trapped their boss who allegedly had humiliated them due to professional reasons. The incident took place in Gujarat's Vadodara city. The "torturous" boss lodged a complaint earlier this month after the accused shared his nude photos with his wife and other known people.

One of the accused, Rekha (name changed), had quit her job. She along with Yash (name changed) allegedly hatched a conspiracy to honeytrap their boss Shekhar (name changed) in order to avenge the alleged torture they had to endure because of Shekhar.

Here's how the boss was honey-trapped

Four months ago, Rekha and Yash created a fake Instagram account of a woman and started chatting with Shekhar, according to a report. Believing that he was talking to a woman, Shekhar kept chatting. The duo sent him some nude pictures downloaded from the internet. Shekhar too shared his naked photos without suspecting that he was being honey-trapped, the report added.

After Shekhar shared his nude photos, the two accused had got what they wanted. Few days later, Shekhar received an email containing his nude pictures and sexual chats that he had with his Instagram "friend". In September, a similar email was sent to his official email ID and HR department of the company where Shekhar worked.

Naked photos sent to Shekhar's wife

The accused allegedly sent Shekhar's nude photos to his wife's email ID and at her workplace. They also stalked him and sent him a photo of him visiting a shopping mall in November. Eventually, Shekhar lodged a police complaint, leading to an investigation.

While the police's cybercrime department tracked down the two accused, Gupta decided not to pursue the case further. However, the cops sent notices to both Rekha and Yash under CrPC 41 (A) for recording their statements.