Mass Murder In Jodhpur: 4 Family Members Including 6-Month-Old Infant Killed, Bodies Burnt; Disturbing Visuals Surface

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): In a horrifying incident reported from Rajasthan, charred bodies of four members of a family including a six-month-old infant were found in a house in Jodhpur on Wednesday morning. The assailants reportedly slit their throats in a gruesome murder attempt and then gathered their bodies to set them on fire together.

The tragic incident came to light in the early morning hours today after the neighbours witnessed smoke coming out of a house in the Chaurai village. They then quickly informed the local authorities about the tragedy, who then rushed to the spot.

Graphic Content Warning: Following visuals can be disturbing for viewers.

Slit Thoats To Death, Then Charred To Death

Local reports suggest that according to the police, the incident took place around 3 AM. The victim family members were sleeping out in the courtyard of the house. The accused reportedly entered the house, slit their throats with a sharp weapon then dragged all the bodies together and set them all on fire.

Police along with the forensic team, are currently conducting investigations and gathering vital evidence from the crime scene. As of now the motive behind the mass murder has not been ascertained.

Victims Identified

Assistant Sub-Inspector Amna Ram reportedly stated that the bodies of the victims were identified. They were identified as Poonaram (55), his wife Bhanwari (50), daughter-in-law Dhapu (24), and their six-month-old daughter were discovered in a state of burning decay.

The infant’s body had been entirely consumed by the flames, while the remaining bodies were partially charred. The police further disclosed information on the deceased family. They were primarily engaged in agricultural activities and motive of the killings has been alleged as personal enmity, given that there was no signs of burglary in the house. Further investigation is underway in the matter.

