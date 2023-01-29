Mumbai Shocker! Two posing as policemen, threaten 17-year-old girl on walk with her boyfriend, rape her in forest | PTI

Two persons posing as policemen and allegedly rapjng a 17-year-old girl on Friday in Thakurli were arrested from Dombivali and Kalyan, police said on Sunday.

Police said the accused Vishnu Bhandekar, 25, a resident of Kalyan and Ashish Gupta, 32, a resident of Dombivali (East), identified themselves as cops and raped the minor at Thakurli creek near Thakurli railway station.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dombivali division Sunil Kurhade said, "On January 27, a 12th class girl from Dombivali and her boyfriend who lives in MIDC area, went for a walk at around 3:30 pm in the forested area near Thakurli creek."

Vishnu and Ashish threatened the minor and her friend pretending to be police and took the girl into the woods where she was sexually assaulted. They also filmed the act.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered at the Vishnunagar police station in Dombivali on Friday night on the complaint of the victim. On the basis of intelligence, technical information and location details, the police arrested the accused duo from Dombivali (East) and Kalyan area.