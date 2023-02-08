Mumbai: Two relatives held for raping 12-yr-old girl | PTI

Mumbai: The NM Joshi Marg police have arrested a man and his brother-in-law for raping a 12-year-old girl. The arrested suspects have been identified as Moin Sheikh, 35, and Kabir Sheikh, 25. The former threatened the girl and accosted her to the latter, who took her to the tracks near Lower Parel railway station and raped her even as the second stood guard.

The police said the girl had earlier rebuked Kabir Sheikh after he expressed his love for her and said he wished to marry her.

Though the incident occurred on Jan 8, the scared girl told her parents much later on Feb 4. The police said the victim and the suspects live in the same area and the girl is mostly alone at home when her parents go to work. The police said the suspect who raped her is twice married and both wives have deserted him.

