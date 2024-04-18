 Mumbai Shocker: School Principal Stabbed To Death Over Salary Dispute, Attacker Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Shocker: School Principal Stabbed To Death Over Salary Dispute, Attacker Arrested

Mumbai Shocker: School Principal Stabbed To Death Over Salary Dispute, Attacker Arrested

Salary dispute leads to violent confrontation as principal and teacher clash over unpaid wages

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 02:52 AM IST
article-image
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The principal of a Kharbao school was allegedly  stabbed several times by the husband of a teacher on Wednesday. 

According to sources, there was an ongoing dispute over payment of salary between the principal Bhagwat Gurav and a teacher Minhaz Sheikh. Apparently her name was not included in the service book and was not reportedly paid her salary. 

Read Also
Live Breaking News Updates: Youth Dies After Being Stabbed In Delhi's Trilokpuri
article-image

Husband Attacks School Principal Over Unpaid Salary Dispute

She complained to her husband Shakeel Sheikh who was infuriated. Shakeel accosted Gurav on the platform of Kharbao station, which is on the Vasai-Roha line of Central Railway, and asked why the salary was not being paid to his wife. When he was not satisfied with the reply, he repeatedly stabbed Gurav who fell unconscious on the platform following heavy bleeding.  He was rushed to a local private hospital and is under observation.

Read Also
Revenge Killing Shocks Hyderabad: Killers Post Selfie Video Of Bloody Hands & Knife On Instagram...
article-image

Sheikh fled from the spot. But the railway police later tracked him down and arrested him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

In Pics: Former MLA Ravinder Phatak Leads Ram Navami Celebrations At Sai Baba Mandir In Vaity Wadi

In Pics: Former MLA Ravinder Phatak Leads Ram Navami Celebrations At Sai Baba Mandir In Vaity Wadi

Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Gangster Prasad Pujari In Another Case: Seizure Process Initiated For...

Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Gangster Prasad Pujari In Another Case: Seizure Process Initiated For...

Mumbai: Byculla Police File FIR Against Man Accused Of Abetting Policeman's Daughter's Suicide

Mumbai: Byculla Police File FIR Against Man Accused Of Abetting Policeman's Daughter's Suicide

Indian Coast Guard Seizes Smuggled Diesel, Foreign Currency Worth ₹11.46 Lakh Off Mumbai Coast

Indian Coast Guard Seizes Smuggled Diesel, Foreign Currency Worth ₹11.46 Lakh Off Mumbai Coast

Mumbai Shocker: School Principal Stabbed To Death Over Salary Dispute, Attacker Arrested

Mumbai Shocker: School Principal Stabbed To Death Over Salary Dispute, Attacker Arrested