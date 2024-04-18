Mumbai Shocker: School Principal Stabbed To Death Over Salary Dispute, Attacker Arrested

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The principal of a Kharbao school was allegedly stabbed several times by the husband of a teacher on Wednesday.

According to sources, there was an ongoing dispute over payment of salary between the principal Bhagwat Gurav and a teacher Minhaz Sheikh. Apparently her name was not included in the service book and was not reportedly paid her salary.

She complained to her husband Shakeel Sheikh who was infuriated. Shakeel accosted Gurav on the platform of Kharbao station, which is on the Vasai-Roha line of Central Railway, and asked why the salary was not being paid to his wife. When he was not satisfied with the reply, he repeatedly stabbed Gurav who fell unconscious on the platform following heavy bleeding. He was rushed to a local private hospital and is under observation.

Sheikh fled from the spot. But the railway police later tracked him down and arrested him.