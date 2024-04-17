Live Breaking News Updates: Nation Set To Witness Grand Ram Navami Celebrations; Campaigning For 1st Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls Ends Today

India Set To Celebrate Ram Navami With Great Fervour
India is set to celebrate Ram Navami with grandeur and special programmes are being organised in Ayodhya on this occasion. On the occasion of Ram Navami, Surya Abhishek of Lord Ram in Ayodhya temple is to be held for five long minutes at 12:16 pm. 56 types of Bhog Prasad will also be offered to Ram Lalla.
This will be the first time that Ram Lalla will celebrate Ram Navami in the grand temple. Devotees from all over the country and the world are coming to Ayodhya for the occasion.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning For 1st Phase Ends Today; 102 Seats Across 21 States & UTs To Go For Polls
The first phase of elections on April 19 will consist of 102 constituencies across 21 states and union territories (UTs), with full coverage in 10 states and UTs and partial coverage in 11 others. The campaigning period for all parties contesting in the initial phase ends today in the evening.
Tamil Nadu, having 39 Lok Sabha seats, will witness polling in all constituencies, featuring prominent contenders like former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Chennai South), DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran (Chennai Central), former Union minister A Raja (Nilgiri) and Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (Coimbatore).
In Jammu and Kashmir's Union territory, Union Minister Jitendra Singh is in poll fray from Udhampur. Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is gearing up for his third consecutive win from Maharashtra's Nagpur. Assam sees Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal contesting from Dibrugarh, while Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is contesting from Jorhat.