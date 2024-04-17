Live Breaking News Updates: Nation Set To Witness Grand Ram Navami Celebrations; Campaigning For 1st Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls Ends Today

India Set To Celebrate Ram Navami With Great Fervour

India is set to celebrate Ram Navami with grandeur and special programmes are being organised in Ayodhya on this occasion. On the occasion of Ram Navami, Surya Abhishek of Lord Ram in Ayodhya temple is to be held for five long minutes at 12:16 pm. 56 types of Bhog Prasad will also be offered to Ram Lalla.

This will be the first time that Ram Lalla will celebrate Ram Navami in the grand temple. Devotees from all over the country and the world are coming to Ayodhya for the occasion.