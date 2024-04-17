Mumbai Weather Update: City Braces For Another Day Of Scorching Temperatures; IMD Issues Heatwave Warning In Surrounding Areas |

Mumbai is bracing itself for another scorching day as temperatures are poised to soar once again on Wednesday, reaching a peak of 37 degrees Celsius. The city is already grappling with the relentless heat and can expect little respite as the mercury hovers around a stable 27.5 degrees Celsius. The winds are blowing gently at a speed of 5.6 km/h from the north and north-easterly direction.

AQI Remains Satisfactory

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles remains at 85, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category as per SAFAR-India guidelines. SAFAR-India guidelines classify AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good' and between 50 and 100 as 'satisfactory', although moderate levels between 100 and 200 warrant caution.

Severe Heatwave Warnings Shared By IMD

Tuesday marked a major milestone for Mumbai, recording its hottest April day in over a decade, with temperatures soaring to a scorching 39.7 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) responded by issuing an orange 'severe heatwave' alert, extending the warning into Wednesday. The intensity of the heatwave prompted concerns among residents and authorities, urging precautionary measures to mitigate the adverse effects of the soaring temperatures.

Adding to the discomfort, Monday night witnessed Mumbai experiencing its hottest night of the year thus far, with minimum temperatures hovering between 27.5 to 27.8 degrees Celsius. The persistent heatwave conditions have left citizens grappling with discomfort and sleepless nights, exacerbating the challenges posed by the sweltering daytime temperatures.

The unprecedented surge in temperatures shattered a decade-old record, with the mercury spiking nearly 6.5 degrees above normal. The previous high for April was set in 2014 at 39 degrees Celsius. The sudden and drastic rise in temperatures has raised concerns among meteorologists and health officials, highlighting the urgent need for adaptive measures to cope with the changing climate patterns.

In response to the alarming heatwave conditions, the IMD upgraded its initial heatwave warning to a severe alert, extending a yellow heatwave alert until Wednesday for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts.

Measures Taken To Tackle Heatwave Conditions

As Mumbai grapples with the relentless heatwave, authorities are working diligently to ensure the safety and comfort of its residents. From providing adequate hydration stations to sharing heatwave safety guidelines, efforts are underway to navigate through this unprecedented weather phenomenon and safeguard the health and well-being of the citizens.