Heatwave Grips Mumbai, Thane & Raigad: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

If you have been feeling as though the city has been conquered by a tyrant ball of heat, you are not far off the mark and there's more in store. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow heat wave warning for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad for Tuesday.

On top of the searing heat, for the last few days, strong northerly winds have been blowing, stirring up dust storms across the city -- a fall-out of the various infra projects and construction activities that are in full swing.

Citizens and authorities must not only contend with soaring temperatures but also brace for dust gusts blowing across the city. IMD Mumbai Director Sunil Kamble has attributed the northerly gusts to the sudden spike in temperatures. According to the IMD, maximum temperatures in Mumbai are expected to range from 37 to 38°C in the next two days. A heat wave alert has been issued as we are expecting temperatures up to 37-38 degrees Celsius over the next couple of days.

The city can expect a significant rise in temperatures, as currently we are receiving strong northerlies, instead of the westerlies, Kamble stated, couching his explanation in weather jargon. The warning comes as no surprise, as Mumbai has been experiencing a gradual rise in temperatures.

On Sunday, the day temperatures in the suburbs had soared to 33.2 °C, with a maximum temperature of 32 °C being recorded at the Colaba observatory, while a minimum temperature of 25.6 °C was recorded at the Santacruz station.

Meteorologists anticipate above-normal temperatures to rise by at least one or two degrees Celsius throughout Maharashtra this summer. Thane, Raigad, and several other districts too are hot under the collar, with temperatures well above the comfort zone. The IMD warning is cue for the public to take the necessary precautions to combat the inclement weather.

Malegaon recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.6°C, making it the hottest location in the state. Jeur and Jalgaon followed closely, with temperatures peaking at 41.5 °C each. In the ThaneBelapur Industries Association (TBIA) area, there were sweltering conditions, with the temperature reaching 41.0 °C. In Ahmednagar, Satara and Nasik, the mercury touched 40 °C.

Ratnagiri and Alibag experienced relatively lower but still significantly high temperatures. The civic administration in Mumbai has already issued guidelines for people to cope with the heatwave, emphasising the importance of staying hydrated, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight in peak hours, and seeking medical assistance in case of heatrelated illnesses.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors as much as possible and take adequate measures to beat the heat. Relief measures for vulnerable sections of the population, such as the elderly, children and the homeless individuals have been put in place in view of the extreme weather.