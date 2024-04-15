Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies Today; Mercury To Soar To Above 40°C This Week |

Mumbai: The city greeted Mumbaikars with clear skies, a promising start to the work week according to the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency further forecasts continued clear conditions throughout the day in both Mumbai and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

Today's temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of around 25 degrees Celsius to a maximum of about 36 degrees Celsius. The day's temperatures are forecasted to remain stable around 29 degrees Celsius, accompanied by winds blowing gently at a speed of 5.6 km/h from the easterly direction.

Mercury To Soar In Coming Days

Looking ahead, the upcoming week indicates a rise in minimum temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to see temperatures of 25 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively, followed by a slight drop to 23 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Friday and Saturday are predicted to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, while Sunday and Monday of next week will likely see temperatures around 25 degrees Celsius.

However, caution is warranted as the upcoming week is forecasted to bring heatwave-like conditions to Mumbai. The minimum temperatures are expected to soar, with the mercury crossing 35 degrees Celsius throughout the week. The situation is particularly severe, with temperatures forecasted to exceed 38-39°C in Santacruz, 42°C in Thane, 41°C in Navi Mumbai and soaring to 43°C in Kalyan, with isolated pockets in North Konkan reaching 44°C and beyond. Given these extreme conditions, citizens are urged to avoid outdoor activities during noon hours to prevent heat-related illnesses.

AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles is currently at 85, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category. SAFAR-India guidelines classify AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good' and between 50 and 100 as 'satisfactory', although moderate levels between 100 and 200 warrant caution.