Gujarat Tragedy: 10 Dead In Horrific Accident On Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway; Visuals Surface

Vadodara: A horrific accident occurred on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway on Wednesday near Nadiad when a car rammed into the back of a trailer. 10 people died in the accident of which eight people died on the spot and two died in the hospital. The death toll is still likely to rise. The car was going from Vadodara to Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad Vadodara Expressway Car Accident pic.twitter.com/B0IFX5V7sv — Jai Hind 🙏🇮🇳 (@Jaihind1547) April 17, 2024

Ahmedabad Passing Ertiga car has met with an accident. The number of this car is GJ-27-EC-2578. Emergency 108 and police team reached the spot. After the accident, a traffic jam has occurred on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.