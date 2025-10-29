Mumbai Shocker: 43-year-Old Delivery Boy Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor In Colaba

Mumbai: In a disturbing case from South Mumbai, the Colaba Police have arrested a 43-year-old delivery boy for allegedly molesting an 8-year-old girl in a residential building at the Colaba. In this case an FIR has been registered in Colaba police station against delivery boy.

The 35 Year old complainant, who works as a domestic help and resides in the Colaba, reported that the incident took place on October 26, around 7:00 PM. The accused, identified as Imran Mohammad Sherkhan (43), a delivery boy residing at Cuffe Parade, allegedly approached the minor girl under the pretext of asking for an address. He then kissed her on the cheek and neck, pinched her lips, and behaved in a manner that outraged her modesty. The child’s mother immediately informed the police, following which a case was registered.

Acting swiftly, the detection staff traced and arrested the accused from his residence in Cuffe Parade on October 27. The victim was taken to St. George Hospital for medical examination.

An FIR has been registered against Imran Sherkhan under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Colaba Police are investigating the matter further.