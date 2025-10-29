 Mumbai Shocker: 43-year-Old Delivery Boy Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor In Colaba
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Shocker: 43-year-Old Delivery Boy Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor In Colaba

Mumbai Shocker: 43-year-Old Delivery Boy Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor In Colaba

Acting swiftly, the detection staff traced and arrested the accused from his residence in Cuffe Parade on October 27. The victim was taken to St. George Hospital for medical examination.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 02:00 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In a disturbing case from South Mumbai, the Colaba Police have arrested a 43-year-old delivery boy for allegedly molesting an 8-year-old girl in a residential building at the Colaba. In this case an FIR has been registered in Colaba police station against delivery boy.

The 35 Year old complainant, who works as a domestic help and resides in the Colaba, reported that the incident took place on October 26, around 7:00 PM. The accused, identified as Imran Mohammad Sherkhan (43), a delivery boy residing at Cuffe Parade, allegedly approached the minor girl under the pretext of asking for an address. He then kissed her on the cheek and neck, pinched her lips, and behaved in a manner that outraged her modesty. The child’s mother immediately informed the police, following which a case was registered.

Acting swiftly, the detection staff traced and arrested the accused from his residence in Cuffe Parade on October 27. The victim was taken to St. George Hospital for medical examination.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Preschool Teacher Booked For Assaulting 3-Year-Old; Parents Allege Child...
article-image

An FIR has been registered against Imran Sherkhan under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Colaba Police are investigating the matter further.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt Plans New Fisheries Science College In Indapur To Boost Aquaculture Sector
Maharashtra Govt Plans New Fisheries Science College In Indapur To Boost Aquaculture Sector
'Quick Approval Scheme' Empowers Maharashtra Consumers To Boost Power Use Before Diwali: Mahavitaran
'Quick Approval Scheme' Empowers Maharashtra Consumers To Boost Power Use Before Diwali: Mahavitaran
Mumbai News: Marine Drive Police Register Cheating And Forgery Case Over ₹1.28 Crore Girgaum Flat Dispute
Mumbai News: Marine Drive Police Register Cheating And Forgery Case Over ₹1.28 Crore Girgaum Flat Dispute
Mumbai News: BMC Issues One-Month Ultimatum To Builders Over Air Quality Compliance; Only 44 Per Cent Construction Sites Follow Norms
Mumbai News: BMC Issues One-Month Ultimatum To Builders Over Air Quality Compliance; Only 44 Per Cent Construction Sites Follow Norms

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Quick Approval Scheme' Empowers Maharashtra Consumers To Boost Power Use Before Diwali: Mahavitaran

'Quick Approval Scheme' Empowers Maharashtra Consumers To Boost Power Use Before Diwali: Mahavitaran

Mumbai News: Marine Drive Police Register Cheating And Forgery Case Over ₹1.28 Crore Girgaum Flat...

Mumbai News: Marine Drive Police Register Cheating And Forgery Case Over ₹1.28 Crore Girgaum Flat...

Mumbai News: BMC Issues One-Month Ultimatum To Builders Over Air Quality Compliance; Only 44 Per...

Mumbai News: BMC Issues One-Month Ultimatum To Builders Over Air Quality Compliance; Only 44 Per...

Mumbai News: Despite HC Order, Illegal Political Hoardings And Banners Flood City During Diwali, BMC...

Mumbai News: Despite HC Order, Illegal Political Hoardings And Banners Flood City During Diwali, BMC...

Navi Mumbai Crime: Panvel Man Arrested For Strangling 55-Year-Old Neighbour Over ₹40,000 Loan...

Navi Mumbai Crime: Panvel Man Arrested For Strangling 55-Year-Old Neighbour Over ₹40,000 Loan...