Mumbai: Shivaji Park digging for rainwater harvesting, not asphalt track

The BMC has clarified that it will not build an asphalt track in the middle of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar, popularly called as Shivaji Park. On Monday, the BMC said the ongoing works are being carried out for a rainwater harvesting channel. The clarification has come after a group of local residents recently shared pictures on social media, complaining that the BMC is digging the ground for an asphalt track.

After the post became viral on social media, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and House leader Vishakha Raut visited Shivaji Park to inspecting the work.

“Similar methods of underwater harvesting are followed in Brabourne and Wankhede stadiums. The Shivaji Park revamp project is being done keeping all the environment concerns in mind and plan for the same is available in G-N ward office. Local Mumbaikars can visit the office and check the project blueprints if they want,” said the Mayor.

The BMC has undertaken work for the revamp of Shivaji Park and is currently constructing 35 underground ring wells to solve the existing problem of pollution. Civic officials said that these wells will also play a key role in rainwater harvesting during monsoon and recharge the ground water level. For the said project the G-North ward office of the BMC is constructing an underground water channel system with layers of sand, gravel and coal.

The BMC has also announced that it will appoint a steering committee of local residents who will survey the maintenance of the garden.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:04 AM IST