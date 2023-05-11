Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks Lokayukta probe in BMC scams | Twitter

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) has sought Lokayukta probe in alleged scams in the Brihanmumbai Muicipal Corporatiom (BMC).



Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray called on Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj bahavan on Wednesday and put across a slew of allegations of corruption and irrgeularities in the BMC while demanding a Lokayukta probe in all such matters.

AT points out at lack of elected body of representatives

Thackeray also complained about Mumbai as well as most of the other cities in the state not having an elected body of representatives for over a year now and said that the democracy has already been killed.



“We have been exposing various discrepancies in various works in BMC since January. We appraised Honourable Governor of the road mega tender scam, the gravel monopoly scam, street ferniture scam, sanitary pad vending machine scam and also told him that that very unfortunately none of the voices were heard at any official level and requested him that a Lokayukta probe be launched in all these scams,” Thackeray told reporters after the meeting.



“Is the democracy already killed to a point where the administrator of the BMC feels it unnecessary to reply to queries raised by the elected representatives from the state bout financial mismanagement and favours owed by his administration to contractors?,” asked the letter given to the governor by Thackeray.



We have sought probe about the CM’s role in the scams as well as a probe and action against the Municipal Commissioner, he added.



Thackeray had levelled allegations against the BMC administartion of corruption of over Rs 6000 crore in the contracts allotted for construction of over 400 km of roads. He had also said that contractors are being given 66 percent profits and then money is being extroted from them.