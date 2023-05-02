 Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Mangesh Satamkar booked for allegedly raping woman multiple times on pretext of marriage
The complainant alleged that Satamkar had promised to marry her but later refused to do so, and raped her on the pretext of marriage.

Antop Hill police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Mangesh Satamkar, a leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, for allegedly raping a woman on multiple occasions, news gency ANI reported. The complainant alleged that Satamkar had promised to marry her but later refused to do so, and raped her on the pretext of marriage. The FIR has been filed under Sections 376(2)(N), 312, 420, 504, 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police have said that they are investigating the matter and no arrests have been made yet. The allegations against Satamkar have caused a stir in political circles. Satamkar has not yet commented on the allegations.

