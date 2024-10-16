 Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Returns To Matoshree After Routine Heart Checkup At Reliance Hospital
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was discharged from Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a "routine checkup". The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief was admitted at the hospital in Girgaum on Monday where he underwent an extensive heart check up, including angiography.

Updated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray | X/ @ShivSenaUBT_

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was discharged from Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a "routine checkup".

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief was admitted at the hospital in Girgaum on Monday where he underwent an extensive heart check up, including angiography.

Giving an update on Thackeray’s health, his son Aaditya shared a post on X on Monday that the checkup was a pre-planned one and that his father was ready to go back to work.

"This morning, Uddhav Thackeray ji did a pre planned detailed check up at the Sir HN Reliance Hospital. With your best wishes, All is well, and he is fully ready to get to work and serve the people," wrote Aaditya in his post.

Earlier, Thackeray underwent cervical sp1ine surgery on November 12, 2021 at the same hospital after a prolonged neck and backache. He was taken up for another surgery to remove blood clots in his spine on November 18, 2021.

Post the surgery, Thackeray was diagnosed with quadriparesis- a condition of muscle weakness affecting all four limbs and torso.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Returns To Matoshree After Undergoing Angioplasty At...
Thackeray had to undergo intense physiotherapy sessions that lasted 12-13 hours for nearly six months and gradually regained his mobility. With the assembly elections being declared, Thackeray Sr will be the star campaigner for the Maha Vikas Aghadi of which the Shiv Sena (UBT) is an important constituent.

