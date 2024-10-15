 Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Returns To Matoshree After Undergoing Angioplasty At Reliance Hospital (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Returns To Matoshree After Undergoing Angioplasty At Reliance Hospital (Video)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Returns To Matoshree After Undergoing Angioplasty At Reliance Hospital (Video)

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday returned to his residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai after undergoing an angioplasty at Sir H N Reliance Hospital.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

The former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday returned to his residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai after undergoing an angioplasty at Sir H N Reliance Hospital.

As per reports, Thackeray was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital for an "extensive" heart checkup on Monday.

Giving an update on Thackeray’s health, his son Aaditya Thackeray, in a post on X later said that the checkup was a pre-planned one and that his father was ready to go back to work.

"This morning, Uddhav Thackeray ji did a pre planned detailed check up at the Sir HN Reliance Hospital. With your best wishes, All is well, and he is fully ready to get to work and serve the people," wrote Aaditya in a post on X.

FPJ Shorts
Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1
Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1
'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year Hiatus
'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year Hiatus
Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue Her From Sets (VIDEO)
Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue Her From Sets (VIDEO)
Meet Princess Diana's Twin Nieces: Lady Eliza Spencer And Lady Amelia Spencer
Meet Princess Diana's Twin Nieces: Lady Eliza Spencer And Lady Amelia Spencer

Earlier in 2016, Thackeray was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where he underwent angiography.

Read Also
Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Admitted To Reliance Hospital, To Undergo Tests To...
article-image

Thackeray underwent the procedure in a follow-up to the angioplasty which he had had on July 20, 2012, when doctors put in 8 stents to remove the constrictions for multiple blockages in three main arteries in his heart.

The former Maharashtra CM underwent a second angioplasty in November 2012 to remove the blockages in the left anterior descending artery (LAD), which was blocked by almost 60 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Nothing Misleading': FPJ's 'Mumbaikar Wants Back: Ek Chalis Ki Last Local' Campaign Tagline Voices...

'Nothing Misleading': FPJ's 'Mumbaikar Wants Back: Ek Chalis Ki Last Local' Campaign Tagline Voices...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Returns To Matoshree After Undergoing Angioplasty At...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Returns To Matoshree After Undergoing Angioplasty At...

Vadhvan Port: VPPL Issues ₹1,770 Crore EPC Tender For Shore Reclamation, Aims For 2029 Completion

Vadhvan Port: VPPL Issues ₹1,770 Crore EPC Tender For Shore Reclamation, Aims For 2029 Completion

Mumbai: Pressure Drop In Churchgate-Bound Fast AC Local At Grant Road Station Leads To Disruption In...

Mumbai: Pressure Drop In Churchgate-Bound Fast AC Local At Grant Road Station Leads To Disruption In...

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Appoints Senior Observers & State Election Coordinators For...

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Appoints Senior Observers & State Election Coordinators For...