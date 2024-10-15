Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Returns To Matoshree After Undergoing Angioplasty At Reliance Hospital (Video)

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

The former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday returned to his residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai after undergoing an angioplasty at Sir H N Reliance Hospital.

As per reports, Thackeray was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital for an "extensive" heart checkup on Monday.

Giving an update on Thackeray’s health, his son Aaditya Thackeray, in a post on X later said that the checkup was a pre-planned one and that his father was ready to go back to work.

"This morning, Uddhav Thackeray ji did a pre planned detailed check up at the Sir HN Reliance Hospital. With your best wishes, All is well, and he is fully ready to get to work and serve the people," wrote Aaditya in a post on X.

Earlier in 2016, Thackeray was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where he underwent angiography.

Thackeray underwent the procedure in a follow-up to the angioplasty which he had had on July 20, 2012, when doctors put in 8 stents to remove the constrictions for multiple blockages in three main arteries in his heart.

The former Maharashtra CM underwent a second angioplasty in November 2012 to remove the blockages in the left anterior descending artery (LAD), which was blocked by almost 60 per cent.