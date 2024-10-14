Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Admitted To Reliance Hospital, To Undergo Tests To Identify Blockages In Heart, Arteries

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Maha Vikas Aghadi

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was admitted to Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Monday to undergo tests to identify blockages in his heart and arteries, with angiography likely to follow.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is unwell and is at Reliance Hospital for a check-up. He has a history of angioplasty and is currently undergoing tests to identify blockages in his heart arteries, with angiography likely to follow pic.twitter.com/FBXWIHpo14 — IANS (@ians_india) October 14, 2024

It has been said that Thackeray was not feeling well since the Dussehra rally held on October 12 where he gave a fiery speech attacking the ruling Mahauti government and the Centre.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses party's Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/2bFNkUGJ0s — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024

Earlier in 2016, Thackeray was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where he underwent angiography.

Thackeray underwent the procedure in a follow-up to the angioplasty which he had had on July 20, 2012, when doctors put in 8 stents to remove the constrictions for multiple blockages in three main arteries in his heart.

The former Maharashtra CM underwent a second angioplasty in November 2012 to remove the blockages in the left anterior descending artery (LAD), which was blocked by almost 60 per cent.