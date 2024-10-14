 Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Admitted To Reliance Hospital, To Undergo Tests To Identify Blockages In Heart, Arteries
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Admitted To Reliance Hospital, To Undergo Tests To Identify Blockages In Heart, Arteries

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Admitted To Reliance Hospital, To Undergo Tests To Identify Blockages In Heart, Arteries

Thackeray has a history of angioplasty and is currently undergoing tests to identify blockages in his heart arteries, with angiography likely to follow.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Maha Vikas Aghadi

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was admitted to Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Monday to undergo tests to identify blockages in his heart and arteries, with angiography likely to follow.

It has been said that Thackeray was not feeling well since the Dussehra rally held on October 12 where he gave a fiery speech attacking the ruling Mahauti government and the Centre.

Earlier in 2016, Thackeray was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where he underwent angiography.

Thackeray underwent the procedure in a follow-up to the angioplasty which he had had on July 20, 2012, when doctors put in 8 stents to remove the constrictions for multiple blockages in three main arteries in his heart.

FPJ Shorts
'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed (VIDEO)
'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed (VIDEO)
SBI SCO Recruitment For 1,497 SCO Positions Ends Today: Apply On Official Website Here
SBI SCO Recruitment For 1,497 SCO Positions Ends Today: Apply On Official Website Here
Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers Till January 1 To Combat Air Pollution
Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers Till January 1 To Combat Air Pollution
Brazil: Monkey Pulls Out Beer Bottle From Trash Bin, Consumes It In Viral Video
Brazil: Monkey Pulls Out Beer Bottle From Trash Bin, Consumes It In Viral Video

The former Maharashtra CM underwent a second angioplasty in November 2012 to remove the blockages in the left anterior descending artery (LAD), which was blocked by almost 60 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MNS Worker Brutally Beaten To Death In Front Of Parents & Wife In Malad; Horrific Video...

Mumbai: MNS Worker Brutally Beaten To Death In Front Of Parents & Wife In Malad; Horrific Video...

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Admitted To Reliance Hospital, To Undergo Tests To...

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Admitted To Reliance Hospital, To Undergo Tests To...

Toll-Free Mumbai: CM Shinde Calls It 'Ladka Pravasi Yojana', Says It Is Our 'Master Stroke'

Toll-Free Mumbai: CM Shinde Calls It 'Ladka Pravasi Yojana', Says It Is Our 'Master Stroke'

Mumbai: Former BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Calls Out BMC For Halting Crucial Public Utility...

Mumbai: Former BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Calls Out BMC For Halting Crucial Public Utility...

Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi's Murder Case Transferred To Crime Branch...

Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi's Murder Case Transferred To Crime Branch...