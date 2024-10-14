Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Admitted To Reliance Hospital, To Undergo Tests To Identify Blockages In Heart, Arteries

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was admitted to Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Monday to undergo tests to identify blockages in his heart and arteries, with angiography likely to follow.
It has been said that Thackeray was not feeling well since the Dussehra rally held on October 12 where he gave a fiery speech attacking the ruling Mahauti government and the Centre.
Earlier in 2016, Thackeray was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where he underwent angiography.
Thackeray underwent the procedure in a follow-up to the angioplasty which he had had on July 20, 2012, when doctors put in 8 stents to remove the constrictions for multiple blockages in three main arteries in his heart.
The former Maharashtra CM underwent a second angioplasty in November 2012 to remove the blockages in the left anterior descending artery (LAD), which was blocked by almost 60 per cent.