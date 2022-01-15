Mumbai: Shiv Sena okays Rs 38 Crore tablets project despite BJP refusal

Despite facing tough opposition from BJP corporators, the ruling Shiv Sena has approved a Rs 38-crore proposal for procurement of tablets for BMC-run schools.

The civic administration had planned to purchase 19,401 tablets for the SSC students studying in Marathi, English, Hindi and Urdu medium schools. The standing committee had approved a proposal wherein a company was offered each device for Rs 20,000.

The BMC had introduced the tablet policy in 2015, when it had spent Rs 6,850 per tab; following which they had bought 22,799 tabs for Rs 15.06 crore. In 2017, the body earmarked Rs 7.08 crore in the civic budget – which worked out to Rs 10,000 per tab.

Looking at the spiralling cost, the BJP opposed the proposal and sought details of each tab.

They said that the BMC administration had failed to provide them with technical information like the size of screen, the battery, RAM, the internet facility, the learning software installed, and information about the manufacturer.

Hence BJP demanded a discussion on the aforesaid, but standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav approved the proposal by majority vote.

"Students should get good quality tabs on time and that was our only intention. We will not allow any irregularities in the procurement," said Prabhakar Shinde, group leader of BJP in the BMC.

"Corruption has happened in the process of purchasing tabs for SSC students. Despite writing letter after letter, no action has been taken by the BMC administration," he alleged.

Shinde recalled many lacunae in the 2015 tablets, included charging issues and opening of study apps.

"Many tabs used to constantly hang during study hours. These problems have not been factored in while purchasing new tabs. Earlier, the budget for tabs was Rs 10 crore; then, what justifies the increase to Rs 38 crore this year," he questioned.

Reacting to the allegations, chairman Jadhav said that it is a recurring habit of the BJP to restrict public proposals. "The BJP always seeks adjournment of meetings. Their corporators always create chaos and try to disrupt meetings. It is not good to halt projects which are of public interest," he said.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:25 PM IST