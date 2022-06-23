Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab grilled by ED for 3rd consecutive day in money laundering probe | ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday made inquiries with Maharashtra transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab for third consecutive day in connection with a money laundering case probed by the agency. He was grilled for nearly six hours, having arrived at the agency's south Mumbai office at Ballard Estate at around 2:45 pm.

According to the ED officials, enquiries were made with Parab with regards to the monetary dealing and alleged violation of Coastal Regulation Zone related to the construction and sale of resort. He was later allowed to go. The agency might ask him again to join the probe.

ED on Monday issued summons for the second time to Parab, asking him to record his statement on Tuesday.

On June 14, the ED had issued first summons to Parab, asking him to appear before them the next morning. Parab however, could not visit the ED office, due to prior commitments and non-availability in the city. The ED wanted to record Parab's statement in connection with its probe related to Dapoli resort in Ratnagiri.

The ED officials on May 30 had made enquiries with a person in connection with the money laundering case related to a resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri.

Last month, the ED officials had carried out searches at Mumbai, Pune and Dapoli, including premises linked to Parab and others.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had earlier alleged that Parab had constructed a resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district after violating Coastal Regulation Zone.

In March this year, the Income Tax (I-T) department, during a search, had allegedly found evidence revealing that more than Rs 6 crore were spent on the construction of a prominent politician's (Anil Parab) resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district. The agency officials claimed that the said money was not accounted for in the books of account. As a result of the search action, cash of Rs 66 lakh was seized.

According to the I-T officials, during the search, it was found that a parcel of land at Dapoli was purchased by Parab in 2017 for a consideration of Rs 1 crore but it was registered in 2019. This land was subsequently sold to a Mumbai-based cable operator in 2020 for a consideration of Rs 1.10 crore.