Mumbai: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Demands Probe Into PM Cares Fund

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday, demanded a probe into how money collected under the PM CARES Fund is utilised.

“If there is any corruption in the BMC, which was run by the Shiv Sena for more than two decades, then investigate it, but also look into the job done by other states during the pandemic, and also PM CARES Fund,” Thackeray said while speaking at an event on Thursday.

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund was set up in 2020 as a public charitable trust to have a dedicated national fund to deal with distress related primarily to the Covid-19 pandemic. The PM is the chairperson of the fund and its members include defence, home and finance ministers.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Thackeray also said ideology that has nothing to do with India’s freedom struggle is now ruling the country.