Mumbai: Sharad Pawar meets Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss assembly speaker’s election

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, on Tuesday, met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the election to the post of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker to be held during the two-day monsoon session scheduled on July 5 and July 6. Congress has already urged both Thackeray and Pawar to not delay the election.

A senior NCP minister told the Free Press Journal, “The patty chief had a detailed discussion with the CM on conducting the speaker’s election. Three parties together have 170 legislators and they plan to increase the tally if voting takes place. The three parties will ask all their legislators to be present in the state assembly.’’ He said the three parties would soon make a decision by Sunday.

Pawar’s meeting with the CM took place days after the state Congress chief Nana Patole had visited Delhi and discussed the speaker’s election with party leaders HK Patil and KC Venugopal.

Pawar’s meeting was followed by NCP ministers’ meeting at the residence of party veteran Praful Patel to discuss the proposed allocation of the state undertakings amongst the ruling partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. “There are 1,600 posts to be filled in these 70 plus undertakings. The party-wise allocation will be decided after the monsoon session. Roughly, each party can appoint 525 each functionary on various undertakings which will be allocated to three parties,” said another minister.

Meanwhile, in response to the Maharashtra government’s new order on the unlock strategy, the state NCP chief Jayant Patil has cancelled his Marathwada tour, which aimed at increasing its presence there. Patil said he will resume his tour after the pandemic is under control.