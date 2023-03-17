Mumbai: Shalabh Goel takes charge as Senior Deputy General Manager, Western Railway

Shalabh Goel - Senior Deputy General Manager, Western Railway |

Shalabh Goel, an officer of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineering (1989 Batch) has taken over the charge as Senior Deputy General Manager, Western Railway. He was earlier working as Chief Electrical Locomotive Engineer, Central Railway.

Goel has served in Indian Railways over various capacities in Central Railway, Northern Railway, Ministry of Railways as well as in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on deputation. He has a varied experience in different fields of Railway working including Railway Electrification, Electrical Locomotive Maintenance & Operations, Energy Management, etc.

About Goel's career and achievements

Goel completed his graduation in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee and Post - Graduation in Energy Studies from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

He has worked on important posts like Executive Director, Ministry of Railways, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division of Central Railway and Chief Electrical Locomotive Engineer, Central Railway. During his tenure as Divisional Railway Manager, CSMT, Shri Goel had proficiently handled the most difficult period of COVID – 19 and facilitated train running inspite of very difficult & arduous circumstances.

In his illustrious career, Shri Shalabh Goel has been honoured with General Manager's and Minister of Railway’s Award, for his outstanding & meritorious services.

Read Also Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega Block on 19th March