Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is being questioned by NCB after rave party raid - Watch videos

NCB on Sunday said that children of prominent Bollywood actors are being investigated in connection with a raid that was conducted at a party held on a cruise in Mumbai on Saturday.

Now, as per the latest update by NCB, the son of Bollywood actor is Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan is the eldest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The couple also has a daughter, Suhana Khan, and another son, AbRam.

Meanwhile, NCB has sent summons to the organizers of the rave party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, asking them to appear before it at 11 pm today.

A total of 13 people including 3 women have been taken into custody after a raid at the party yesterday, ANI reported.

Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers, the official said.

Banned narcotic drugs were recovered from some of the passengers, the official said, adding that no passenger has been allowed to disembark from the cruise and probe was on.

Check out the videos here:

#WATCH | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) yesterday

detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai



(Earlier visuals from outside NCB office) pic.twitter.com/c0OctLI1jk — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

#WATCH | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai yesterday



(Visuals from outside NCB office) pic.twitter.com/yxe2zWfFmI — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

#WATCH | Three women, all residents of Delhi, have been brought to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the raid on a rave party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast yesterday pic.twitter.com/DHfd4HL74n — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 11:43 AM IST