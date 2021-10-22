Mumbai: Sex racket busted in Gorai; five women including two minors rescued

Five women including two minor girls were rescued from a prostitution racket by the city crime branch on Thursday. The police have arrested a lady pimp along with managers of two hotels for aiding the crime.

The three accused are identified as Rubi Gupta (32), Tirth Aacharya (27) and Arjun Joshi (32). The accused have been charged under sections of human trafficking along with the POCSO act. The two minor girls have been rescued, said police.

The officials of crime branch unit 11 received information about a Gupta running a prostitution racket that involved minor girls. Acting on a tip-off the crime branch officials laid a trap at two hotels in Gorai and apprehended her when she arrived at one of the hotels with victims.

During the raid, the police rescued five women including two minors.

The minor girls were 16-years-old while the other three women were between the ages of 22 -24. During the investigation, the police learnt the involvement of hotel managers.

Following the raid, the trio has been arrested under sections of human trafficking along with relevant sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The police have also pressed the charges under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence act.

The accused have been handed over to the Gorai police station for further investigation while the victims have been sent to shelter homes.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:07 PM IST