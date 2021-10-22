e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,632 new cases, 40 deaths, 1,744 recoveriesPfizer's COVID-19 vaccine nearly 91% effective in kids
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:07 PM IST

Mumbai: Sex racket busted in Gorai; five women including two minors rescued

The police have arrested a lady pimp along with managers of two hotels for aiding the crime
Staff Reporter
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

Five women including two minor girls were rescued from a prostitution racket by the city crime branch on Thursday. The police have arrested a lady pimp along with managers of two hotels for aiding the crime.

The three accused are identified as Rubi Gupta (32), Tirth Aacharya (27) and Arjun Joshi (32). The accused have been charged under sections of human trafficking along with the POCSO act. The two minor girls have been rescued, said police.

The officials of crime branch unit 11 received information about a Gupta running a prostitution racket that involved minor girls. Acting on a tip-off the crime branch officials laid a trap at two hotels in Gorai and apprehended her when she arrived at one of the hotels with victims.

During the raid, the police rescued five women including two minors.

The minor girls were 16-years-old while the other three women were between the ages of 22 -24. During the investigation, the police learnt the involvement of hotel managers.

Following the raid, the trio has been arrested under sections of human trafficking along with relevant sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The police have also pressed the charges under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence act.

The accused have been handed over to the Gorai police station for further investigation while the victims have been sent to shelter homes.

ALSO READ

Pune: Two men killed, two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Uruli Kanchan area

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:07 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal