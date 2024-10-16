 Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Former PMC Bank Managing Director Joy Thomas In Fraud Case
The prosecution has alleged that Thomas was fully aware of the procedures and irregularities that occurred within the bank during the sanctioning of loans. Despite being dutybound to report these issues to the relevant authorities, he failed to bring them to the attention of regulators.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Joy Thomas | Representative Image

Mumbai: The sessions court granted bail to the former managing director of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, Joy Thomas, in connection with a fraud case registered with the Economic Offences Wing.

Earlier this month, Thomas was granted bail by the special court in connection with the case on the grounds of long incarceration in prison.

