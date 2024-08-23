Mumbai: Senior Police Inspector Removed From President’s Medal List Following Extortion Allegations

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kane | X

Mumbai: Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kane’s name has been removed from the list of President’s Award recipients after social activist Aftab Siddiqui made extortion allegations against him. Kane is a senior police inspector at the Santacruz Police Station.

A junior police officer lodged a complaint against Kane, accusing him of preventing the filing of an FIR in an extortion case. The FPJ reported the case first, along with the allegations made by both the activist and the junior officer.

On August 14, the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra, announced the list of 39 police officers selected for the President’s Award. Prior to the announcement, the DG’s office removed Kane’s name from the list. Siddiqui made the allegations on X and accused the authorities of shielding the senior officer.

Siddiqui also sent an email to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and the Director General of Police of Maharashtra, Rashmi Shukla, objecting to Kane’s inclusion in the award list.

Siddiqui said, “The Director General of Maharashtra Police took action within four weeks. However, why is the Commissioner of Police (Mumbai) silent? All evidence is in place, and the official West Region Inquiry Department has submitted a report regarding Kane and police inspector (crime) Amar Patil. Kane and Patil have still not been suspended. Kane applied for a five-day leave and was to return for Independence Day. He is said to be on sick leave.”

In March, Mahesh Gami – a textile merchant from Gujarat residing in Santacruz for the last two years – filed an extortion complaint against four persons, two of whom helped him remove a liquor shop from his farm in a Gujarat village. The four, he has alleged, are involved with the sand mafia and linked to a political party.

It is also alleged that the accused received Rs3 lakh and demanded an additional Rs5-6 lakh. The accused reportedly came to Mumbai, stayed at a BJP politician’s hotel in MIDC, and threatened Gami with dire consequences.

When Gami complained, police official Sharad Landge led the probe and issued notices to the accused. Following this, he allegedly received calls from political figures and police officers. He said he completed his probe and sought Kane’s approval but the FIR was refused.

Gami then approached the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Zone 9, Raj Tilak Roushan, who ordered that the FIR be filed. Yet Kane insisted on filing only a non-cognisable offence. On April 17, after the complainant met the DCP again, Kane filed the FIR on April 18.

Siddique said, “On August 8, I met with MLA Ashish Shelar, who spoke to the CP Vivek Phansalkar to inquire about the delay in action against Kane and Patil. The CP called Kane the next day, when he applied for leave.”