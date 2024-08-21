 Delhi: ED Officer Under CBI Investigation For Bribery & Extortion Case Commits Suicide
ED enforcement officer Alok Kumar Ranjan’s body was found on a railway track in Delhi. His name was linked to ED Assistant Director Sandeep Singh who was arrested for extortion of Rs 20 lakhs by CBI Mumbai.

Updated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Mumbai: An ED official under CBI investigation in an alleged bribery and extortion case committed suicide late Tuesday evening.

Mortal Remains Found On A Railway Track In Delhi

Alok Kumar was questioned by the CBI based on the statement of accused Sandeep but his role in the offence was not established.  Alok Kumar, an ex-serviceman, was on deputation in ED from the Income Tax Department. They came under scanner after a CBI complaint.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

