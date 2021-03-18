Mumbai: Senior IPS officer writes to CM about 'injustice' caused to him

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Pandey has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday wherein he expressed dissatisfaction towards his transfer to Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) and said it was injustice towards him that he was not considered for the DGP's post despite being senior-most IPS officer in the state.

In the letter, titled "Injustice meted out to me affecting my career in the Police force", Pandey stated "I am anguished to state that for reasons unknown to me, my career as a police officer in Maharashtra state has been purposely blocked. I have for the last several years been bearing out this injustice, but now with your recent orders/actions in the past few months I feel it is just to place this on record, with a hope that some course correction may still be possible."

"You overlooked me for the post of DG Anti Corruption which was given to a junior officer. In fact, DG Anti Corruption traditionally was given to a senior officer in DG rank after the DGP. As CP Mumbai post became second senior-most post, when it became vacant you overlooked me and gave it to a junior officer. When the post of DGP became vacant after Subodh Jaiswal left, you did not consider giving additional charge to me and handed over the same to a junior officer. In fact, giving additional charge too for acting DG is illegal and against SC orders in the Prakash Singh case. Now after the recent explosive case controversy in Mumbai, you again overlooked me and handed over the additional charge of DGP, to a still junior officer much against SC orders in Prakash Singh case," Pandey's letter stated.

It added, "As per my knowledge the file for selection of DGP where I certainly have a stake as senior-most officer is yet to be sent to the UPSC in spite of a lapse of almost two and half months. This too is much against the principles established by the Supreme Court in the Prakash Singh case for the selection of DGP. Much against established principles in service, ever since I was promoted as DGP I have been serving in noncadre posts. The high court of Mumbai has previously ruled in the case of Mr. R. Mendonca that if cadre posts are available they should go to senior officers in the cadre. Even with the current posting to MSSC, this situation remains unchanged. I wish and pray that you will personally ensure that injustice done to me is corrected and I am given my rightful place in the police force as the senior-most officer in the state."