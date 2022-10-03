Mumbai: Senior Congresswoman Annie Shekhar is no more

Senior Mumbai Congress leader Annie Shekhar | File

Mumbai: Senior Mumbai Congress leader Annie Shekhar passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

Shekhar, 84, who represented the Colaba area of south Mumbai as corporator and legislator for two terms each, is survived by two sons, a daughter, their spouses and grandchildren, a family member said.

She was a popular leader in the Mumbai unit of the Congress and served in different capacities for 45 years.

A major contribution associated with her were 'study centres', like the one near Cooperage Ground, that are open all 24 hours of the day for poor children to assemble and study.