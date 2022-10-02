Suzlon founder Tulsi Tanti passes away

Tulsi Tanti | Suzlon

Mumbai: Tulsi Tanti, founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Suzlon Group passed away on October 1, said CEO Ashwani Kumar in a statement. In his statement, Kumar said that it was "most heartbreaking communication" he had sent.

"Our founder and Chairman and Managing Director Shri Tulsi R. Tanti departed on his heavenly journey on the 1st of October 2022. For a lot of us at Suzlon, this is akin to losing a father figure, a guide, a guru, an inspiration and most importantly the very spirit of Suzlon. It is human for us to sink into profound grief," the statement read.

"While the world will remember Tulsibhai as the pioneer of wind energy and a warrior against climate change, we know him even better as the champion of creating a better world for our future generations. If there was anything that our CMD taught us it was resilience, the will to fight back and the strength to stand up tall in our worst times," it further added.

Kumar also said, "In this difficult time, the Company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Tulsibhai's legacy forward and realize his vision."

Suzlon Group is an Indian MNC and is a prominent company in global renewable energy sector.