 Mumbai: Secant Piling Work Of BKC Bullet Train Station Complete
Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 01:25 AM IST
Secant piling work | FPJ

Mumbai: The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) bullet train station has completed the secant piling work. Officials commend the construction team for the excavation of 1,00,084 cubic meters, laying the foundation for the project’s upcoming phases.

Simultaneously, geotechnical work is progressing for other bullet train stations in Boisar, Virar, and Thane. In Gujarat, all eight proposed stations, including Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati, are under various stages of construction, with foundation work already completed.

“To address potential noise concerns during operations, noise barriers are being erected on either side of the viaduct,” said an official.

Bullet trains schedule

High-speed trains on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor are poised to operate at an impressive speed of 320 km/hr, covering a distance of 508km and serving 12 stations. The journey, with limited stops at Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad, is estimated to take 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Advances With Approval For Thane Rolling Stock Depot
“With all civil contracts awarded for both Gujarat and Maharashtra, the project has seen the launch of 124.7km of girders and completion of 274.4km of pier casting,” the official said.

