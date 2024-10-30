Mumbai: NGO SEAL Takes Charge Of 5,000 Mentally Ill Homeless After MSHRC Report Highlights Severe Neglect

MSHRC | File Image

Mumbai: Three months after the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) took cognizance of a report by judicial activist NGO Janhit Manch, highlighting the plight of over 5,000 mentally ill destitute men and women on Mumbai’s streets, a Navi Mumbai-based NGO named SEAL has volunteered to take responsibility for these abandoned individuals.

Janhit Manch’s report to the MSHRC shed light on the severe conditions faced by mentally ill homeless individuals, many suffering from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or severe depression, who are forced to survive on leftover food from garbage, deprived of dignity and protection. It highlighted the particular vulnerability of homeless women and girls to physical abuse.

The report emphasized that government agencies had largely neglected this population, with limited adherence to Section 100 of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017, and insufficient implementation of guidelines issued by the Persons with Disability Welfare Department.

In response, the commission, led by Justice K. K. Tated and M. A. Sayeed, added SEAL as a party to the case. Known for reuniting destitute individuals with their families, SEAL has committed to addressing the mental health and rehabilitation needs of Mumbai’s homeless population.

Pastor K. M. Philip, SEAL’s President, shared that SEAL has been dedicated to humanitarian service for 25 years and has successfully reunited over 560 individuals with their families.

Jainamma Lalson, SEAL’s project coordinator, explained, “Our Ashram in New Panvel spans 13 acres and currently houses more than 500 homeless individuals. We provide comprehensive psychiatric care and also help them reunite them with their families. For those whose homes remain untraceable, we offer permanent shelter. After their natural passing, we ensure they receive a dignified burial.”

Recognizing SEAL’s commitment, the commission directed the government, SEAL, Janhit Manch, and other NGOs to convene a joint meeting along with several governments heads . This meeting aims to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure effective implementation of the Mental Health Care Act, improving care for the city’s mentally ill homeless population.