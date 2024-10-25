Indore: CMHO Cancels Registration Of IBF NGO Hospital Citing Risk To Public Health | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing serious risks to public health and safety, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) terminatedthe registration of IBF NGO Hospital permanently and a team of health department sealed the hospital on Thursday. The decision has been taken after an investigation revealed multiple deficiencies at the facility, ensuring that it no longer poses a threat to the community.

During investigation of a complaint of medical negligence by the hospital, it was found that the institute lacked critical emergency facilities and life-saving equipment in the operating theatre. The health department team also noted unsanitary conditions, including dampness, fungal growth on the walls, and improper sterilization practices.

Additionally, the hospital was found to have insufficient resources required for emergency general anaesthesia, raising serious concerns about patient safety. The investigation was initiated after a complaint from Mamta Verma during a public hearing in which she reported that her daughter Priya Verma's condition had deteriorated during treatment at IBF NGO Hospital, leading to her eventual transfer to MY Hospital. Acting on the complaint, Collector Singh directed the Chief Medical and Health Officer to conduct a thorough inquiry, resulting in the closure of the hospital.

CMHO writes to MGM, ESIC Hospital

During investigation, the health department’s team found that a gynaecology consultant of MGM Medical College Dr Monica Verma and an anaesthetist of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Hospital Dr Ruchita Jaiswal were found involved in the case as the complainant had put allegations against them. However, both the doctors rubbished the allegations and said that their institutions’ authorities were informed about them practising in a private institute.

“We have dashed off letters to the Dean of MGM Medical College and to the authorities of ESIC Hospital that these doctors were found practicing in a private hospital despite being employed by them. Course of action against them would be decided by their institutions,” CMHO Dr BS Saitya said. Meanwhile, Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that they will take appropriate action against their consultants after getting the letter from the CMHO.