Mumbai: Schools clarify, no decision on cancelling CBSE Class 12 exam

The decision regarding Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations will be taken after the situation is reviewed on June 1, said the CBSE board. Currently, no decision has been taken regarding cancellation of CBSE Class 12 exams, clarified CBSE affiliated schools in the city.

Kalpana Dwivedi, principal of CBSE affiliated Bal Bharati Public School, Navi Mumbai said, "We are waiting for a final decision regarding CBSE Class 12 examinations. The board has not taken any decision regarding cancellation or postponement of Class 12 exams yet." Students of CBSE Class 12 should not believe rumours circulated on social media, said the principal of another CBSE school on request of anonymity. The principal said, "There is a lot of information on social media regarding CBSE Class 12 examinations. But students should not believe rumours. Students should check official website of CBSE board for updates and information."

On April 14, the CBSE board had released a notification stating said, “The board exams for Class 12 to be held from May 4 to June 14 are postponed. The exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on June 1, 2021 by the board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.”

Anubha Sahai, president of India Wide Parents Association, said, "Currently, everyone is waiting for a decision regarding CBSE Class 12 board exams. Neither the Union Ministry of Education nor the CBSE board has taken any decision regarding cancellation or postponement of Class 12 exams yet. The board is expected to review the situation in the first week of June."