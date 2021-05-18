CBSE Class 11 syllabus altered due to COVID-19; chapters on secularism, federalism, citizenship and nationalism knocked out

New Delhi: Pursuing its ideological agenda, the Modi Government on Tuesday knocked out the chapters on secularism, federalism, citizenship and nationalism from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s political science curriculum of class 11 from the new academic year.

Though the CBSE asserted that revisions were made as part of rationalising the syllabus in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the subjects removed show the intention of the government. It said the syllabus for schools has been revised because of the “extraordinary situation” prevailing in India and other parts of the world. “Considering the importance of achieving the level of learning, the syllabus has been rationalised to the extent possible by retaining core concepts,” the board said in a circular.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal 'Nishank' said the Centre had asked the educationists for suggestions on how to reduce the burden on students. “I am glad to share that we received more than 1.5K suggestions,” he tweeted. “Thank you, everyone, for the overwhelming response.”

Evem sub-sections like “why do we need local governments?” and “growth of local governments in India” have also been removed from the curriculum.

The revised curriculum along with the list of deleted chapters and topics has been uploaded by CBSE on its website. The political science syllabus for Class 10 students has also been restructured by removing the chapters on democracy and diversity; gender, religion and caste; popular struggles and movements, among other sections.