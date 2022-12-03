Mumbai: School questioned over minor’s rape by classmates

Representative Photo |

Mumbai: In the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl by two classmates in a school, the police have recorded the statements of the teaching and non-teaching staff as part of the investigation that will be produced in the court. The assault happened earlier this week in a classroom where the students were engaged in a study task assigned by the teachers.

The incident surfaced when the victim started behaving differently, raising suspicion among her family members.

As per the Matunga police, the victim and suspects are in Class 8 of a Marathi-medium civic school. Senior Police Inspector Deepak Chavan said, “Most students were attending an event in the ground area and only these students were in the classroom for study-related tasks.” He said when the teacher was away, two minor boys sexually assaulted the girl, who said she shouted to seek help but no one heard her voice.

She revealed the details after being asked by her family, who then approached the police. She also said that the boys had threatened her of dire consequences if she spoke about it to anyone.

The police have recorded statements of the faculty and other members who were present on the day of the crime. The charge sheet will soon be presented in the court.

“The minor girl has been sent for medical examination and the result will be crucial evidence that will be included in the charge sheet,” Mr Chavan added.

Meanwhile, the boys have been sent to the Children’s Home in Dongri. They have been booked under sections 376 (d) (a) (gang-rape on a woman under the year of 16), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, of 2012.