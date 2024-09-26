Mumbai: Sanjay Raut Convicted In Defamation Case Filed By Medha Kirit Somaiya, Sentenced To 15 Days Imprisonment, Fined ₹25,000

Mumbai: Ahead of assembly elections 2024, in a major development in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has been found guilty in a defamation case filed by Medha Kirit Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. The order was passed by a local court on Thursday in Mumbai's Sewri.
Medha Somaiya, had filed a defamation case against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut after Raut had alleged her and Kirit Somaiya's involvement in Rs 100 crore toilet scam carried out by Somaiya's and her NGO Yuva Pratishthan. The allegations were made in 2022.
Raut is sentenced to 15 days imprisonment and fine of Rs 25000.
(This is a breaking news. More details will be updates)
