Defamation complaint by Kirit Somaiya's wife: Court cancels warrant against Sanjay Raut, grants him bail

PTI

An incharge magistrate court in Sewree on Wednesday cancelled the bailable warrant it had recently issued against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after he appeared before it in connection with the criminal defamation complaint of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife Medha Somaiya. The court also granted him bail.

Metropolitan Magistrate AK Deshmukh noted that the regular court is on leave. It noted that the warrant was “cancelled subject to admonition”. Raut, through his advocate, had made an application on Wednesday for cancellation of the warrant, after which such order was passed. Raut was also granted bail after he made a bail application. He furnished a cash bail of Rs. 5,000 and a bond of Rs. 15,000 as per the order.

On July 4, Metropolitan Magistrate PI Mokashi had issued a bailable warrant against Raut as he had failed to present himself before it despite a summons for the same. The court had summoned him after finding that he had prima facie material in the defamation complaint against him. Raut’s advocate had later that day appeared before the magistrate and sought that the warrant be cancelled, but the court had rejected the plea. The matter was fixed next for July 18.

The BJP ex-MLA’s wife Medha Somaiya, a professor at Ramnarain Ruia College had approached the court with a private complaint and sought that Raut be tried for defaming her. She complained that Raut had made statements against her in April in the media regarding her NGO Yuvak Pratishthan being involved in corrupt activities in connection with construction of public toilets. Her complaint had stated that due to the statements and imputations, she had to undergo severe agony in trying to explain the true facts to her people in her social and professional circles as well as her students.