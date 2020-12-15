Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park reopens for tourists after 9 months

He added: “At the end of the day, it is up to citizens/visitors to take care of their health. We are only facilitating a safe environment during this pandemic.”

Since Kanheri caves will not be accessible for tourists, for now, tourists will be allowed to go up to the Tumnipada gate.

The park authorities have restricted entry to private vehicles. Paid Parking facilities have been made available for visitors/tourists in a newly developed parking area. Besides BEST buses have been made available for the visitors to travel within the park.

The Park reopened for morning walkers from October 15. Following which Morning walkers were able to visit the park between 5.30 am and 7.30 am, daily. After closely monitoring the activities, the park decided to reopen for tourists.

"Even though we are allowing entry to tourists, lowering the facemasks and violation of social distancing will not be tolerated," added Mallikarjuna.