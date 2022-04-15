Mumbai: Samrrudhi Mahamarg's partial inauguration of 210 km stretch likely to be held on May 2

The much-awaited Samruddhi Mahamarg's partial inauguration is most likely to take place on May 2, said a highly placed source to the FPJ. Of 520 kilometres stretch between Nagpur and Shirdi targeted to be open in Phase 1, only 210 km stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazaar (Washim) will be opened.

The source informed that beyond Washim, the Package 6 contractor has left the work and therefore the adjoining Package 6 contractor APCO has been given the job since he has the manpower on the same stretch. Similarly, in Package 11 heavy bridgework is there which includes a girder launching above the Godavari river between Ahmednagar and Aurangabad. This particular work will also need 4-5 months time period for completion. Therefore, the said stretch can be approached till Shirdi.

In fact, 140 kilometres of the stretch between Jalna and just one stop before Shirdi is ready. In the high power committee, it was suggested that from the old existing state highway the travellers can approach the new expressway meaning commuters after getting into Samruddhi Mahamarg from Nagpur can travel up to Shelu Bazaar and then get down to the old existing highway and then again from Jalna can approach again Samruddhi expressway and travel for another 140 km but later the suggestion was dropped. It was decided that instead of doing all this, only 210 kilometres of stretch will be opened to traffic said the source.

The said stretch of 210 kilometres between Nagpur and Shelu Bazaar will be benefitting those travelling between Nagpur -Washim, Nagpur-Amravati and vice versa. The source stated that it is an agricultural belt and a lot of farmers and stakeholders who are into agribusiness will have an easy and seamless new road saving their fuel and time largely.

The MSRDC will charge Rs 1.73 per kilometre as the toll for cars and other light vehicles, which means the toll rate for 210 kilometres stretch will cost nearly Rs 361 for cars and other light motor users.

Ex CM Devendra Fadnavis and Exisiting CM Uddhav Thackeray to share dais?

The source said that Ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will share the dais with the existing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during the inaugural ceremony after a long time. It will be an important event between two political parties BJP and Sena especially when Ex-CM Fadnavis was kept away from Mumbai Metro partial inauguration event. Wherein it triggered a war of words between the Mahavikas Aghadi government and the BJP. The latter claimed that the Sena was taking credit for the work done under the Devendra Fadnavis administration, and the party boycotted the inauguration as Fadnavis wasn’t invited.

A few days ago Devendra Fadnavis at Nagpur while speaking to the media said that no matter how hard people try, they will never be able to disassociate his name with the Samruddhi expressway. He was replying after questions were being raised on whether he will be called for Samruddhi Mahamarg's inauguration following the Mumbai Metro inauguration episode. In fact, MLC party colleague MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule had demanded that the inauguration of the expressway should be done by Fadnavis. Since it was his dream project.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 06:00 AM IST