Mumbai: Salim Fruit arrested by NIA in D-gang's terror network probe case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, an alleged aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel in connection with the case registered by the agency in February this year. The NIA claimed that Fruit is a close associate of D-Company and has played active role in extorting huge amount of money in the name of Shakeel through property dealings and dispute settlements for raising terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D-company. In May this year, NIA had also made enquiries with Salim Fruit, in connection with the case.

Earlier in May this year, NIA had arrested Goregaon resident Arif Abubakar Shaikh alias Bhaijaan and his brother Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh, Mira Road resident, on charges of being involved in illegal activities of D-Company and were indulging in terror financing in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

On May 09, the NIA had conducted searches at 24 places in Mumbai and five places in Mira Road. During the searches conducted at premises of the suspected associates of Dawood Ibrahim, various incriminating materials including electronic devices, documents of investments in real estate, huge cash and firearms were seized.

The case pertains to terror/criminal activities of the international terrorist network of D-Company involving Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates including Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tiger Memon who are indulging in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of FICN and are in unauthorised possession/involved in acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organization including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ). This case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on February 03, this year.

The NIA sources said that the D-Company, under Dawood Ibrahim and his associates, has established a special unit for striking terror in India by attacking eminent personalities in India including political leaders, businessmen and others by using explosives, firearms and other lethal weapons and is planning to instigate and trigger incidents which many lead to the onset of violence in various parts of India, including National Capital Region, Mumbai and other major cities in India.

Based on the NIA case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also registered a money laundering case against Ibrahim and his close associates. ED has arrested Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly usurping a Rs 300 crore-worth property at Kurla from a local resident with the help of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar.