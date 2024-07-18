Mumbai: RSS Editorial Raises Concerns Over BJP's NCP Alliance Confusing Cadres Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections | Facebook

Mumbai: With the assembly elections in Maharashtra almost round the corner, a deeply concerned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has pointed out that the BJP's alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) has angered "karyakartas" or cadres of the Sangh Parivar. The article says that "cadres who believe in Hindutva are not demoralised, but are lost and confused".

This has been underscored in a lead article in "Vivek", a Marathi weekly of the RSS in its latest issue. In a sharply written article authored by Nimesh Wahalkar, the magazine noted that the cadres simply could not digest the fact that the party is teaming up with a party like the NCP (Ajit Pawar). In sharp contrast the rank and file accepted the alliance with the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde since the saffron party was a long-time ``natural ally" of the BJP.

Earlier, senior ideologue of the RSS, Ratan Sharda, had also taken the same political line in an article published in the "Organiser", an English periodical of the RSS. The FPJ was the first to highlight the political significance of this article. Now "Vivek" too is towing a similar line at a time when the BJP is making preparations for the assembly polls after receiving a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections.

The general perception is that it was solely senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' idea to split the NCP after carrying out a similar exercise vis-a-vis the undivided Shiv Sena. It is felt that there was no need to take Ajit Pawar on board when the BJP was in a comfortable position in the legislative assembly with the support of Eknath Shinde's over 30 MLAs.

However, sources in the BJP said it was unfair to target Fadnavis since he had kept the central leadership of the party in the loop at every stage of the operation to wean Ajit Pawar and his MLAs away from their patriarch, Sharad Pawar.

"Vivek" has also laid stress on the need to pursue the Hindutva ideology which has stood the test of time. However, it has been pointed out that the "karyakartas", who constitute the "atma" soul of the organisation, need to be given the weightage due to them. News comers cannot be allowed to have their way at every turn.

It has noted that all the leaders, including late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Gopinath Munde, Fadnavis et al were "karyakartas" at one time and they rose up to be leaders through sheer dedication, ideological integrity and hard work. The article says that "cadres who believe in Hindutva are not demoralised, but are lost and confused".

The write-up, in so many words, makes an impassioned plea for all those who believe in the Hindutva ideology to close ranks and work unitedly for its success. It also makes a veiled reference to the fact that Muslims had voted en masse for the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the LS polls.

Despite being treated like political "pariahs" by the opposition and without any significant funding, the Hindutva movement has not weakened , but instead has gone from strength to strength. And this was quintessentially because of the "karyakartas." The article appears to be a significant effort to boost the morale of the cadres of the Sangh Parivar and get them to work for the success of the BJP in the coming assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Pravin Chheda, a prominent activist of the BJP and ex-corporator, has stated in an X post that "brushing aside all negativity..the BJP is back in action under Devendra Fadnavisji." It says that the party will launch a "Jan Samvad Yatra" on August 1 to cover all the 288 assembly constituencies.

It appeals to party workers to "visit every lane, every house..just flood the state with our karyakartas without depending on any parental organisation." The implication is that the party rank and file should not depend on the RSS. Incidentally, BJP president J.P. Nadda has also stated openly that the BJP was not dependent on the RSS.